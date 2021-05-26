Bevins, Sarah

School: Madison County High School

Senior Shoutout: I made a lot of friends throughout the years. I also went to a lot of school events like homecoming, prom, pep rallies, and field trips. My junior year was my favorite year of high school. Being part of the varsity volleyball team, and experiencing game days with the student section was by far my favorite part. I will definitely miss dressing up for all the school dances with my friends and getting ready to go to a school game. I'm happy that I ended up in a school like Madison. Knowing everyone just kind of makes you feel more welcome here. I can't believe that it's already done.

