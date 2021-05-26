Barr, Jack

School: Covenant School
Senior Shoutout: For 12 years, Covenant has been an integral part of my life, and it's strange to think that I won't be a part of another state champion soccer team, or act in another school musical on the stage, or pass the same familiar faces in the halls. The friendships I’ve formed, the experiences I’ve enjoyed, and the lessons I’ve learned—inside and outside the classroom—have all shaped me for the better, and I intend to carry these memories with me through college and whatever comes next. I’m incredibly proud of my fellow seniors, and I wish them all the best of luck!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.