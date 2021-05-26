Barr, Jack

School: Covenant School

Senior Shoutout: For 12 years, Covenant has been an integral part of my life, and it's strange to think that I won't be a part of another state champion soccer team, or act in another school musical on the stage, or pass the same familiar faces in the halls. The friendships I’ve formed, the experiences I’ve enjoyed, and the lessons I’ve learned—inside and outside the classroom—have all shaped me for the better, and I intend to carry these memories with me through college and whatever comes next. I’m incredibly proud of my fellow seniors, and I wish them all the best of luck!

Tags

Load comments