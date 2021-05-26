Angotty, Giulianna

School: Orange County High School
Senior Shoutout: My high school experience was never particularly noteworthy and, for the most part, I never really noticed my major achievements as I went through my academics. I was always more concerned with expressing myself creatively or talking to my friends; I think that was what really shined about my time in high school, the connections I was able to make with other people, which inspired me to become the person I am today. Some of my biggest honors, such as my place in the Blue Ridge program or my position as captain of the Academic Team were collaborative efforts that led me to forge bonds with my friends; their success propelled me to become better and succeed myself. That’s why I would say the real shining star of high school isn’t always about grades or honorifics, but the great people you meet and surround yourself with.
