Amacher, Spencer

School: Blue Ridge School

Senior Shoutout: Blue Ridge is one of the most special places I’ve ever known. Coming here was not only one of the most important choices of my life, but also one of the best. This place has a way of pushing its students into meaningful experiences. It forces us to reflect on who we are, and because of that, we become more authentic. The relationships that I have made are ones that will echo throughout the rest of my life, and I will forever be grateful for the support and kindness that I have received by being here. I think that there is no greater beauty than to grow up surrounded by people who you love, and who love you in return.

