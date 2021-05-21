CHS principal Dr. Eric Irizarry has the following message for the graduating Class of 2021:
Congratulations to the 2021 Class of CHS Black Knights! Since you entered CHS in August 2017, we have experienced many highs and lows, including the changes that COVID brought to your junior and senior years. Through it all, we have been so impressed by your resilience and tenacity. Whether you have finished the year remotely or in person, you have shown resilience and community spirit. Those qualities will help you overcome any future challenges life may throw your way. As you head out into the world -- at college, in career training programs, in the workplace, in volunteer opportunities, in military service -- we are proud to have you represent us. We will continue to cheer you on. Go Black Knights!
--Dr. Eric Irizarry, principal, Charlottesville High School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.