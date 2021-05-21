Dear Class of 2021,
The Daily Progress welcomes you to the 2021 special graduation website!
It’s safe to say that you, the graduating class of 2021, have endured many hardships; your senior year was severely disrupted by the pandemic. Many of you started this year with online classes, and high school milestones we take for granted any other year, were different, or didn’t happen at all.
Still, you have all endured, and made the best of a once in a lifetime situation. As a matter of fact, you are stronger for it.
Graduating senior from Western Albemarle High School Karen Raphael, who is featured in our special print publication that came out May 22nd, perhaps said it best: “After graduating high school during a global pandemic, you can do anything.”
And Karen is right. You, our graduates, have shown tremendous resilience in the wake of this pandemic. If there was ever a graduating class ready for what’s next, it’s the Class of 2021. And let’s not forget those amazing teachers who stood by your side, helping you navigate your senior year.
While your graduation is the end of one chapter, it is also the beginning of a new one. You will spread your wings and pursue your passions and dreams. Some of you will do that in Virginia, but many of you will leave the Old Dominion behind to seek out the education that suits you. Whatever the case may be, you will learn a lot about yourself.
You should be excited, but if you’re feeling a little anxious about new beginnings and new surroundings, that’s OK. It’s there, where you can rely on the four years at your high school. No matter if you’re a Patriot, a Mustang, a Flying Fluco or Fighting Hornet, have faith in the foundation that is your high school experience.
We can’t wait to see what the Class of 2021 will do to make the world a better place.
Enjoy all this website has to offer, and we wish you the very best!
Congrats to you all!
The Daily Progress
