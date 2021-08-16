Seats remain in Botanical Garden of the Piedmont's virtual lecture series

Botanical Garden of the Piedmont is offering four virtual lectures in September to honor the late Ian Robertson. Seats remain available in the Virtual Ian Robertson Legacy: Lectureship series “The Healing Properties of Nature.”
The schedule includes “Nature: Healing the Individual” with Carolyn Schuyler at 7 p.m. Sept. 9, “Nature: Healing Communities” by Donald A. Rakow at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, “Healing Nature” by Lee Schulmeisters at 7 p.m. Sept. 23, and a panel discussion with question-and-answer time at 7 p.m. Sept. 30.
The series honors Robertson, who was a master horticulturist, landscape designer, educator and author.
Tickets for individual events are $15; a package of all four lectures is $55. There also is a limited-time package that offers all four lectures and an Ian Robertson Hydrangea for $80. All proceeds will support educational programming and future design of the new admission-free public garden.
For tickets, go to app.etap estry.com. For information, go to piedmontgarden.org.