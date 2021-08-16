 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seats remain in Botanical Garden of the Piedmont's virtual lecture series
0 comments

Seats remain in Botanical Garden of the Piedmont's virtual lecture series

  • 0

Botanical Garden of the Piedmont is offering four virtual lectures in September to honor the late Ian Robertson. Seats remain available in the Virtual Ian Robertson Legacy: Lectureship series “The Healing Properties of Nature.”

The schedule includes “Nature: Healing the Individual” with Carolyn Schuyler at 7 p.m. Sept. 9, “Nature: Healing Communities” by Donald A. Rakow at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, “Healing Nature” by Lee Schulmeisters at 7 p.m. Sept. 23, and a panel discussion with question-and-answer time at 7 p.m. Sept. 30.

The series honors Robertson, who was a master horticulturist, landscape designer, educator and author.

Tickets for individual events are $15; a package of all four lectures is $55. There also is a limited-time package that offers all four lectures and an Ian Robertson Hydrangea for $80. All proceeds will support educational programming and future design of the new admission-free public garden.

For tickets, go to app.etap estry.com. For information, go to piedmontgarden.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Number of COVID hospitalizations at UVa surging
UVa

Number of COVID hospitalizations at UVa surging

“We get transfers of patients that can't be taken care of elsewhere that need really advanced therapies to support them through their COVID illness, so that's why our ICU population continues to remain pretty steady.”

UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave
UVa

UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave

“You can rest assured that the vaccine works tremendously well to keep you from having to go to the hospital, but you can spread it to others even if you don’t know you have it. That’s why it behooves us to mask when we’re indoors and avoid crowds.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert