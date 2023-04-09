When singer-songwriter Marc Carraway and multi-instrumentalist John Whitlow first heard each other play at a small music festival, each recognized a kindred spirit. Twenty-five years later, they’re celebrating the duo they’ve formed and sustained, the loyal audience they’ve built and the sonic skill sets that keep them diving into new music together.

Scuffletown will be performing a 25th-anniversary show at 7 p.m. this coming Saturday at the Front Porch in Charlottesville, which has already sold out. Fans know to expect elements of folk, rock and other genres served in a high-energy blend that invites listeners to come along for the ride.

“We both came with eclectic backgrounds,” said singer and guitarist Carraway, who has performed folk, reggae, bluegrass and 1970s-style rock in a variety of bands. “We started with that, and the Scuffletown sound sort of developed. We like a good rhythm. We like songs with stories.”

“We’re very complementary in our music, so we sort of round each other out,” said Whitlow, who plays harmonica, accordion and other instruments. “We are high energy. It’s just a pleasure to play with Marc. It’s a gateway to pure joy every time we play.”

After the men’s first meeting, “our paths crossed again when he was working at a music shop,” Whitlow said. He said he invited Carraway to consider performing in a well-regarded house concert series he presented.

“He asked, ‘Do you want to come play in my basement?’ I thought, ‘This is weird,’” Carraway said with a laugh.

Early exploratory jams revealed a like-minded approach to songcraft and cover selection. Audiences liked what they heard, and before long, the duo presented a “name the band” concert in Orange and came away officially with the Scuffletown moniker, which honored the name of a country road between their homes. The name evokes “a crossroads, a meeting place, a rough and rowdy intersection,” Carraway said.

He described the duo’s process as “a groove” that embraces each man’s varied musical influences and merges them into a recognizable sound.

“We have a groove. We call it ‘Scuffle-izing,’” Carraway said. “We really respect each other’s abilities.”

In a recent example of the process, Carraway heard Ben Harper singing his song “Steal My Kisses” and recognized an appealing candidate for Scuffle-izing. He took the song to rehearsal with Whitlow.

“I threw it at him, and he just fell into the groove, as I knew he would,” Carraway said.

Neither man can let the occasion go by without acknowledging the absence of Vaughn Mairs, a bassist and friend who frequently turned the duo into a trio by adding his upright bass lines to the groove.

Mairs, who died in 2019, performed with Scuffletown for about eight years. Whitlow said he was a neighbor and friend who started sitting in for fun before it became clear that he belonged in the group.

“We miss him a lot, and he was a great member of the band,” Carraway said. “We were all sailing together and making music together.”

“He was a great upright player, and he was so respected in the music community,” Whitlow said. “He fit into that culture of Scuffletown, and we dearly miss him.”

Fans who miss the 25th-anniversary concert will have plenty of opportunities to hear the duo in other settings.

Over the years, Scuffletown has raised $494,000 for ovarian cancer research through the Marty Whitlow Ovarian Cancer Research Fund at the University of Virginia. The fund honors Whitlow’s late wife, who died in 2014, and he’d like to see the fund break the $500,000 mark this year.

“We’re going to have a show soon to put us over the top,” he said.

Whitlow said he and Carraway planned the show at the Front Porch knowing that it was likely to sell out. The roots music school offers students opportunities to learn the diverse genres of music that built Carraway and Whitlow – and to learn the rewards of creating music together for themselves.

“We love the Front Porch and their mission,” Whitlow said. “We wanted the show to be an intimate experience for the audience.”

“We’ve been at it so long and know each other so well,” Whitlow said. “We’re just best friends and brothers. It’s so enjoyable for us still, and I feel blessed that we can still do this.”