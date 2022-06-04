Scottsville grads come home again to commemorate school

Former Scottsville High School grads and their guests are expected to flock to the town of Scottsville on Saturday, to commemorate the school’s closing 55 years ago. A similar school reunion was organized 5 years ago, and that celebration was titled “C’mon Home.” Organizers expect to see close to 150 former students and teachers in attendance for this year’s reunion, which has been dubbed “C’mon Home Again.”

“We’re all a little older and a little grayer, but still passionate about the school that made such an impact on our lives,” Tommy Stargell, who spearheaded the planning committee and who graduated in the last class in 1967, said. “The bonds that were forged between students and teachers at Scottsville High remain strong, and they deserve to be celebrated,” he said.

Scottsville School opened in 1871 as the first accredited high school in Virginia, and was initially housed in an old factory building in Scottsville. By the 1920s, the school moved to its location at the end of West Main Street, until the school board decided to relocate grades 10 through 12 to Albemarle High School in 1967. The building closed to elementary and junior high students in the 1970s. In 1994, the building was converted into the Scottsville School Apartments.

“Scottsville High School has been such a significant part of this community for so many years, and its reputation will live on long after I’m gone,” Larry Shifflett, who was one of the 18 seniors who were the last to graduate in 1967, said. Shifflett was class president of the last graduating class of Scottsville High School.

“There was a respect between students and teachers you simply don’t see anymore,” Shifflett said. “And on top of that, we enjoyed top-notch academics. This school laid the foundation for many successes,” he said.

After graduation, Shifflett would attend Virginia Tech, and later became a successful FBI agent, working for that federal agency for over three decades. Other graduates from the Class of ’67 would go on to attend the University of Virginia, Longwood University, Old Dominion University and Radford University.

“That really speaks to the quality of the education we received,” said Stargell, who would enjoy a career as a teacher himself for 41 years. He and his wife spent most of their teaching careers at Walton Middle School in Albemarle County.

“We had teachers who were dedicated and who wanted us to succeed. Not just the graduates from my class continued their education, but it was simply the norm for many students throughout the long history of the school.”

But what made Scottsville High a truly special place, Stargell said, were the friendships forged in the classroom.

“I was in that building for 12 years, from elementary school through high school,” he said. “And for those 12 years, I was in class with the same kids. They didn’t just become my best friends, but they became part of my extended family. And that has never changed.”

On Saturday, alumni will gather in the former school’s gym, which now serves as the Boys and Girls Club of James River. As part of the program, attendees will be able to walk the halls, and reminisce about their student days.

“To me, that’s what this is all about,” Stargell said. “For a few hours on that Saturday, we’ll be able to relive those wonderful days at Scottsville High. And thankfully, we’ll be able to do that with most of the graduating class of ‘67. From the 18 that graduated that year, 16 are still with us.”

After a short official program, the planning committee of former students will treat the attendees to a dinner, followed by a sock hop. Any student who attended the school is invited to join the festivities.

In the time between the last reunion in 2017 and the pending get-together, Scottsville High School was designated a Virginia Historic landmark by the United States Department of the Interior and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. The school was also placed in the national register of historic places.

“Not a lot of people in Scottsville are aware of that designation, and that is certainly the case for former students,” Stargell concluded. “So on June 11th, we will have an official unveiling ceremony of the plague that comes with that honor,” he said.

“It underlines the historic importance of Scottsville High School and it certainly gives us another reason to celebrate the school we hold dear.”

Alumni who are interested in attending can call: 434-960-2651.

The program will start at noon on Saturday and will conclude at 7 p.m.