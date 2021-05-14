Sassoon
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Virginia because of gasoline supply disruptions caused by a cyberattack on a key East Coast fuel pipeline.
“It's going to take a while to get caught back up before things get to normal.”
Rotted rock, deep cuts create unstable landscape that leads to slides, experts say.
The Rivanna Trails Foundation is petitioning the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors to move forward with a feasibility study of the path from city to the Blue Ridge Tunnel.
The Charlottesville Professional Firefighters Association already functions as a union, but is not officially recognized by the city and does not have contracts.
UPDATE: Albemarle Police announced late Wednesday that they had found the body of Wendy Lynn Hernandez, 36, of Albemarle County. Hernandez was…
Similar behaviors have different underlying factors, study shows.
Southern Development and Roudabush Gale & Associates requested a rezoning of 75.6 acres from rural areas to R-1 residential to build about 80 units for a project called Breezy Hill.
Business community has concerns
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.