Santa's on his way!
Santa's on his way!

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

As the big night gets closer, so does the Santa Fund get closer to its goal! Thanks to your generosity, the Santa Fund for Schoolkids moves closer to being able to meet the needs of schoolkids in our whose families can't afford to buy school supplies and warm clothes for them. Here are today's donors and Santa Fund total:

  • Ruth and Harold Taylor, $1500
  • Lisa and Leon Mann, $150
  • Dawn and Bobby Jenkins, $200
  • In loving memory of: William Patterson, Mamie Cornell, Edward Moubry, and Earl Moubry, $40
  • In memory of our loving parents, $2000
  • In memory of Slim, Duke, and Pumpkin, $1000
  • In memory of Robert N. Standish, Jr., $1000
  • Karen and George Rich, $250
  • In memory of Faye Reed, $50
  • Avis and J. William Brent, $50
  • Papa Santa, $26.50
  • In honor of my most exceptional sons, $71
  • Aileen and Gary Selmeczi, $200

 

TODAY’S TOTAL: $6,537.50

RUNNING TOTAL: $109,032.26

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $90,967.74

