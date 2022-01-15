Santa Fund's reach can extend, thanks to you

The annual drive for The Santa Fund, which helps provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items, is almost over for this year. With your help, the Santa Fund has raised over $200,000 to help these children and families, and we are so grateful for your generosity.

The goal has been reached, but the work does not stop. The fund is still accepting donations, both online at TheSantaFund.org or by mailing a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

Monday is the last day that the The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors and designate in whose honor a gift is made. We cannot thank you enough for your support.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In memory of Colin, $500

 In memory of Walter Ross, $100

 In honor of our 3 grandchildren, $150

 In honor of the "Snow Crew" from Boys' Rowing Team at Albemarle High School, $100

 Anonymous, $500

 In Honor of our United Way Team, $200

TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,550.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $242,868.74

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: GOAL REACHED!