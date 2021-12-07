 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Fund
0 comments

Santa Fund

  • 0

It's the most wonderful time of the year for many of us, as we celebrate with family and friends and enjoy the gifts of life and love. And, it's also a time when we love to give gifts, expressing our generosity in many ways to those we love -- and to causes we care about. We hope the Santa Fund for Schoolkids is one of the causes you care about. Established in 1894, the Santa Fund helps children whose families can't afford to buy school supplies for them, or school clothes. This past year was especially difficult for many families in our area, and your donation can help them. 

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mailing a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

We thank you for your generosity! 

 In loving memory of our infant daughter, Laura Annette by Roberta Sibold Hunt, $200

 Sally Simons, $500

 Presley Weiglein, $21

 Anonymous, $210

 In loving memory of C.R. (Bob) and Vallie Moore, $105

 With a grateful heart for my grandchildren, Casey, Seth, Noah and Sophia, $105

 Stirling Williamson, $210

 Vaden & Ginny Shields, $105

 Ella Weiglein, $10.50

 Merry Christmas to All, $26.25

 Anonymous, $52.50

 Anonymous, $20

 In memory of Justin Kent, with love from Steve & Trish Phipps, $105

 In memory of Avery Catlin, $100

 Anonymous, $100

 In loving memory of my pets, $210

 Michael and Marjorie Rein, $105

 In loving memory of Jim Wootton, $105

 Jackie Lichtman, $210

 Anonymous, $100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,400.25

RUNNING TOTAL: $34,780.91

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $165,219.09

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert