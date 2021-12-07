It's the most wonderful time of the year for many of us, as we celebrate with family and friends and enjoy the gifts of life and love. And, it's also a time when we love to give gifts, expressing our generosity in many ways to those we love -- and to causes we care about. We hope the Santa Fund for Schoolkids is one of the causes you care about. Established in 1894, the Santa Fund helps children whose families can't afford to buy school supplies for them, or school clothes. This past year was especially difficult for many families in our area, and your donation can help them.