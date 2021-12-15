 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Fund
0 comments

Santa Fund

  • 0

Donations have been pouring in so fast that we can barely keep up! Alas, we actually missed a day in reporting the generosity of several donors whose gifts should have appeared in our Dec. 13 print edition. So, with sincere apologies, today we circle back and name the generous donors for Dec. 13.

TODAY’S DONATIONS In Memory of Our Parents, From Alice & Wick, $200

Robert and Suzanne Reid, $100

Margaret Gilmer, $100

In Memory of Loved Ones from Everett and Paula Backe, $300

Springtree Partners, $100

Children of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Louisa, $100

The Falcon Club Foundation, $300

Tiger & Peaches, $100

Jane and Paul W. Kingston, $200

In memory of Marian and Mac $100

In memory of Clyde and Virginia, $100

In memory of Nana, $100

Katharine Richardson, $200

Richard and Elizabeth Leukroth, $100

Gregory and Anne Taylor, $50

In memory of our Pa Pa—Gene Snead from: ZyAiarah, Saleena, Alister, Aubree and Kehyani, $25

Charles and Dorothy Haney, $150

In memory of Mewzette from Terry, $20

Duncan and Susan Campbell, $100

In memory of our loved ones—The Camp Family, $100

In Honor of our Grandchildren: Liam, Finn, Rosie, Harper and Iris, $300

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,845.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $58,371.16

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $141,628.84

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert