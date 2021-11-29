Santa Fund update

While millions of people benefited from the roaring stock market of the past several years, there are millions more who can't even imagine what it's like to own a share of stock. Those in the service industry were particularly hurt by layoffs due to COVID-19, as were many others. That's one reason the Santa Fund for Schoolkids is so important this year. Locally, many of our neighbors and their children are hurting, unable to afford basic school supplies or coats to keep them warm. The Santa Fund helps these families meet some of the most basic needs of their youngsters.
Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
Mr. and Mrs. Terry Atwater, $50
Aileen Kelly, $200
Rose Meyer, $30