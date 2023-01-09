Santa Fund needs your support! Area school kids benefit from Santa, thanks to you

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids needs your support to help schoolkids who need clothes and supplies. Many families in the area have been hit hard by rising costs of groceries and other consumer goods, and with an uncertain economy, it's hard to predict how their needs may rise as the winter wears on. The Santa Fund this year has established an ambitious goal of $250,000 to prepare for increased need, but we're not there yet! Every gift counts. We thank you for your support.

Established in 1894, The Santa Fund helps provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In loving memory of Billy Moon and Clovis, The cat he loved on Cargil Lane, $200

Amy Melville & John Schroll, $100

In honor of our two wonderful children and their families, $150

In honor of Grandchildren Austin, Marshall, Lily and Anna Lee, $500

TODAY’S TOTAL: $950.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $202,728.02

GOAL: $250,000

TO REACH GOAL: $47,271.98