Santa Fund listings for Thursday and Friday

THURSDAY’S DONATIONS
Anonymous, $100
In honor of Drs. Julie Huffmyer and John Kern and the UVA surgical services, $50
In honor of the Martha Jefferson Hospital SIPC staff, $50
Michael Healless, $100
In memory of Nick Anninos and "1014" family, $500
THURSDAY’S TOTAL: $800
RUNNING TOTAL: $9,730.08
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $165,269.92
FRIDAY’S DONATIONS
In memory of Sue Dofflemoyer, $100
In memory of Anne Spence by Peppy Linden, $50
For children - the hopes and dreams of our future, $102.56
Anonymous, $51.28
Ashley Collier, $102.56
Peaches and Tiger, $100
Anonymous, $256.41
FRIDAY’S TOTAL: $762.81
RUNNING TOTAL: $10,492.89
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $164,507.11
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!