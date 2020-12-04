 Skip to main content
Santa Fund listings for Thursday and Friday
Santa Fund listings for Thursday and Friday

THURSDAY’S DONATIONS

 Anonymous, $100

 In honor of Drs. Julie Huffmyer and John Kern and the UVA surgical services, $50

 In honor of the Martha Jefferson Hospital SIPC staff, $50

 Michael Healless, $100

 In memory of Nick Anninos and "1014" family, $500

THURSDAY’S TOTAL: $800

RUNNING TOTAL: $9,730.08

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $165,269.92

FRIDAY’S DONATIONS

 In memory of Sue Dofflemoyer, $100

 In memory of Anne Spence by Peppy Linden, $50

 For children - the hopes and dreams of our future, $102.56

 Anonymous, $51.28

 Ashley Collier, $102.56

 Peaches and Tiger, $100

 Anonymous, $256.41

FRIDAY’S TOTAL: $762.81

RUNNING TOTAL: $10,492.89

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $164,507.11

