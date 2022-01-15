Santa Fund keeps on cruising

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

Thank you to all the generous donors who have helped us reach a new record. This will allow the Santa Fund to help more children than ever. The Santa Fund is still taking donations, and The Daily Progress will continue to publish donors’ names through Jan. 17.

Today’s donationsIn memory of Colin, $500

In memory of Walter Ross, $100

In honor of our 3 grandchildren, $150

In honor of the “Snow Crew” from Boys’ Rowing Team at Albemarle High School, $100

Anonymous, $500

In Honor of our United Way Team, $200

TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,550.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $242,868.74

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: GOAL REACHED!