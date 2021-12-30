 Skip to main content
Santa Fund keeps growing as the year winds down
Santa Fund keeps growing as the year winds down

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

As we close out 2021, it's a great time to reflect on the year -- and to make a donation to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids! We all know that 2021 was a tough year, and we are unsure of what the New Year holds. One thing is certain, though: there are too many kids among us who don't have the necessary school supplies to thrive and the necessary clothes. Your donation to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids helps to provide kids with basic necessities. Thank you for your generosity, and Happy New Year!

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In Honor of our grandchildren and their spouses and in memory of our grandson Walker, $200

 In memory of my sister Mary Dale Kanieski, $315

 Kimberly and Chris Valtin of Fifeville, $105

 In Honor of Andra and Jordan and all our pets, $105

 Donna Blessing, $26.25

 Dan & Denise Dempsey, $52.50

 In Loving Memory of Mary Corinne Frist, $262.50

 Allen E. and Ellen P Hench, In Honor of all Mental Health Counselors and Workers, $500

 In loving memory of GinGin, $250

 In loving memory of our heavenly Angel, Grandma Elizabeth 'Virgie' Smith. From your grandchildren Marki, Tre', and Kenzie Smith, $50

 Sarah & Lee Nunn, $157.50

 For the kitties: Etta and Gus, $105

 In honor of Riley and Adam B., $210

 Anonymous, $26.25

 Peter and Monika Abramenko, $210

 Ashley Collier, $105

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,680.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $128,558.51

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $71,441.49

