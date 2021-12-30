Santa Fund keeps growing as the year winds down

As we close out 2021, it's a great time to reflect on the year -- and to make a donation to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids! We all know that 2021 was a tough year, and we are unsure of what the New Year holds. One thing is certain, though: there are too many kids among us who don't have the necessary school supplies to thrive and the necessary clothes. Your donation to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids helps to provide kids with basic necessities. Thank you for your generosity, and Happy New Year!