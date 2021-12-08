Santa Fund helps schoolkids not just at holidays

One of the cool things about the Santa Fund for Schoolkids is that it helps kids all year long, but particularly at the beginning of the school year. That's when many families' budgets are stretched too thin and families are stressed by extra expenses associated with the beginning of the school year. Santa Fund gift cards allow families to buy school supplies and school clothes so that kids can succeed in school. The Santa Fund, founded in 1894, is a great way to help our area's school kids. Thank you so much for your generosity!