Santa Fund helps schoolkids not just at holidays
One of the cool things about the Santa Fund for Schoolkids is that it helps kids all year long, but particularly at the beginning of the school year. That's when many families' budgets are stretched too thin and families are stressed by extra expenses associated with the beginning of the school year. Santa Fund gift cards allow families to buy school supplies and school clothes so that kids can succeed in school. The Santa Fund, founded in 1894, is a great way to help our area's school kids. Thank you so much for your generosity! 

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mailing a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In memory of our beloved dog, Zoey - Susan & Bob Hodous, $100

 For G' parents A and Susan, too, $150

 Chris and James Camblos, $100

 Stephen and Anne Runkle, $200

 Mary and Donald Kirwan, $300

 In memory of Adrien, Emily, and Wayne, $150

 Anonymous, $1000

 In memory of our parents - George & Fran and Frank & Doris, $100

 Anonymous, $500

 Gayle M. Foster, $50

 John S. Foster, $100

 Scott Morton, $500

 Deborah A. Case, $250

 In memory of Vic, $50

 In honor of the UVA General Surgery Nurses in the clinics and operating room who have worked so hard this year under trying circumstances, $100

 Bill and Marsha Herbert, in appreciation for our families, $262.50

 Nelson and Mary Bickers, $500

 In honor of our three grand-children, Haley, Chloe and Parker - Jim and Linda Paschall, $150

 Anonymous, $1000

 Paul and Margaret Handelsman, $250

 Carol and David Hogg, $200

 In memory of our loved ones from Ray & Vernice, $100

 Barry and Mary Ann Doucette, $100

 Celebrating eight wonderful grandchildren, Tyler, Emma, Peyton, Terrence Christopher, William, Matthew, Amanda and Natalie, $1600

TODAY’S TOTAL: $7,812.50

RUNNING TOTAL: $42,593.41

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $157,406.59

