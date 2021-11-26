Santa Fund grows with your help

Zowie! The Santa Fund for Schoolkids got a major boost with donations yesterday, bringing the total to more than $3K! And while it's sometimes hard for us journalists to do math, we can, with calculators at hand, figure out that the recent donations put us at 1.5% of this year's goal. We're getting there!

In case you haven't read previous stories about the Santa Fund for Schoolkids, here is some information. The fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and supplies for young students whose families are having difficulties providing the things our area youngsters need to thrive at school.

Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Andrew Beath, $250