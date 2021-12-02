Santa Fund gathering steam -- and dollars

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids goes back a long way in our community, to 1894, drawing on a long history of generosity and recognition that we humans cannot get by without the help of our friends. This is especially true for our kids, and we have plenty of children right here in our area who need our help. The Santa Fund does just that.
The Santa Fund for Schoolkids is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.
Each day, we're getting closer to this year's goal of $200,000. Here are today's donors:
In memory of Jerry Palizzi, $105
Anonymous, $525
Bankers Insurance Employees, $600
In honor of Jack, Sam, Will, Noah and Kate, $100
Thomas Stott & Cheryl Andrews-Stott, $150
Peggy Harbert, $100
Sara & Patrick O'Hare, $25
In memory of my mother Mary, and her sisters Alice and Annie, $150
In honor of our friends, $500
Milford & Cheryl Kasper, $35
In loving memory of Mildred Garrison and Becky Sprouse, $100