 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Fund gathering steam -- and dollars
0 comments

Santa Fund gathering steam -- and dollars

  • 0

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids goes back a long way in our community, to 1894, drawing on a long history of generosity and recognition that we humans cannot get by without the help of our friends. This is especially true for our kids, and we have plenty of children right here in our area who need our help. The Santa Fund does just that. 

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.

Each day, we're getting closer to this year's goal of $200,000. Here are today's donors:

 In memory of Jerry Palizzi, $105

 Anonymous, $525

 Bankers Insurance Employees, $600

 In honor of Jack, Sam, Will, Noah and Kate, $100

 Thomas Stott & Cheryl Andrews-Stott, $150

 Peggy Harbert, $100

 Sara & Patrick O'Hare, $25

 In memory of my mother Mary, and her sisters Alice and Annie, $150

 In honor of our friends, $500

 Milford & Cheryl Kasper, $35

 In loving memory of Mildred Garrison and Becky Sprouse, $100

 In Memory of Kenneth W. Worrell, $200

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert