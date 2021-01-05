Santa Fund donations for Jan. 6, 2021

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In memory of Mike Zervos and his daughter Athena, $50

 Jean Jones, $100

 Glenn and Kathy Gunser, $250

 In loving memory of Mickey from Doug, $100

 Henry J. Coates- best dog, $50

 Susan McKenna, $200

 Alison and John Grieg, $100

 Jeff & Joan Ferrill, $512.82

 Nick & Ann Marie Lancaster, $102.56