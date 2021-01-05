Santa Fund donations for Jan. 6, 2021

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
In memory of Mike Zervos and his daughter Athena, $50
Jean Jones, $100
Glenn and Kathy Gunser, $250
In loving memory of Mickey from Doug, $100
Henry J. Coates- best dog, $50
Susan McKenna, $200
Alison and John Grieg, $100
Jeff & Joan Ferrill, $512.82
Nick & Ann Marie Lancaster, $102.56
In loving memory of my Himama, $102.56
In honor of my sister-in-law, Anna Moore, $25.64
In memory of all those before us. Pease be with you, $102.56
Peter and Monika Abramenko, $205.12
In memory of Tiny Toe, $50
Anonymous, $102
Ho Ho Ho! - The Quinn Family, $300
In memory of Mary and John Frankl, $102.56
Happy New Year 2021 from a former teacher, $51.28
In Memory of Grandma Gerri, $256.41
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,764.07
RUNNING TOTAL: $187,730.91
GOAL: $175,000
$12,730.91