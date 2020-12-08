 Skip to main content
Santa Fund donations for Dec. 9, 2020
Santa Fund donations for Dec. 9, 2020

Money collected by the Santa Fund for Schoolkids, which is in its 126th year of serving Central Virginia, is used to buy clothing, shoes, medicine and other necessary items for children in need. The fund is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 Susan Campbell, $100

 The Dear Family, $100

 To God be the glory, $100

 With love to all the children. Springtree Partners Andy, Evelyn, Ruth, and Tom, $100

 Anonymous, $51.28

 Geraldine Kruger, $102.56

 Buddy, $512.82

TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,066.66

RUNNING TOTAL: $15,550.17

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $159,449.83

