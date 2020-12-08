Santa Fund donations for Dec. 9, 2020

Money collected by the Santa Fund for Schoolkids, which is in its 126th year of serving Central Virginia, is used to buy clothing, shoes, medicine and other necessary items for children in need. The fund is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
Susan Campbell, $100
The Dear Family, $100
To God be the glory, $100
With love to all the children. Springtree Partners Andy, Evelyn, Ruth, and Tom, $100
Anonymous, $51.28
Geraldine Kruger, $102.56
Buddy, $512.82
TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,066.66
RUNNING TOTAL: $15,550.17
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $159,449.83
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!