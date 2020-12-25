Santa Fund donations for Dec. 26, 2020

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 Keith Frazee and Carole Frazee, $500

 From Derry and Jeep, $100

 In memory of Gilbert, Vernell, Buddy, Donna, Joe, Edna, and Randy, $350

 In loving memory of our sisters... Kathleen and Richard, $100

 In memory of Emily, Adrien, and Wayne, $150

 Edgar and Sheila Lawson, $100

 In memory of Bruce E. Hathaway, Jr. by Family, $100