Santa Fund donations for Dec. 26, 2020
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

 

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 Keith Frazee and Carole Frazee, $500

 From Derry and Jeep, $100

 In memory of Gilbert, Vernell, Buddy, Donna, Joe, Edna, and Randy, $350

 In loving memory of our sisters... Kathleen and Richard, $100

 In memory of Emily, Adrien, and Wayne, $150

 Edgar and Sheila Lawson, $100

 In memory of Bruce E. Hathaway, Jr. by Family, $100

 Harold R. Taylor, $1,000

 In loving memory of Nannie and Ernest Wheeler by Julie and Don Wheeler, $100

 Susan and Eugene Corbett Jr., $100

 Susan Temple, $25

 In memory of Slim, Duke, and Pumpkin, $1,000

 Proverbs 22:6, $200

 Anonymous, $200

 Rudy and Dinah Small, $50

 Arnom and Julia Harris, $100

 In memory of our loved ones from Ray and Vernice, $100

 In memory of Angela Tucker, $100

 Richard and Donna Vinal, $500

 Barry and Mary Ann Doucette, $100

 To honor Uncle Pete, $200

TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,175

RUNNING TOTAL: $72,276.69

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $102,723.31

