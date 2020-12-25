Santa Fund donations for Dec. 26, 2020

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
Keith Frazee and Carole Frazee, $500
From Derry and Jeep, $100
In memory of Gilbert, Vernell, Buddy, Donna, Joe, Edna, and Randy, $350
In loving memory of our sisters... Kathleen and Richard, $100
In memory of Emily, Adrien, and Wayne, $150
Edgar and Sheila Lawson, $100
In memory of Bruce E. Hathaway, Jr. by Family, $100
Harold R. Taylor, $1,000
In loving memory of Nannie and Ernest Wheeler by Julie and Don Wheeler, $100
Susan and Eugene Corbett Jr., $100
Susan Temple, $25
In memory of Slim, Duke, and Pumpkin, $1,000
Proverbs 22:6, $200
Anonymous, $200
Rudy and Dinah Small, $50
Arnom and Julia Harris, $100
In memory of our loved ones from Ray and Vernice, $100
In memory of Angela Tucker, $100
Richard and Donna Vinal, $500
Barry and Mary Ann Doucette, $100
To honor Uncle Pete, $200
TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,175
RUNNING TOTAL: $72,276.69
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $102,723.31