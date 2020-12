Santa Fund donations for Dec. 24, 2020

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 Anonymous, $1,000

 Scott Morton, $300

 Dickinson, Mille, Sophie, + J.T., $100

 In honor of Dr. Lisa Scheuing and Dr. Greg Townsend and all front-line workers at UVA Medical Center; with love, The Smiths, $200

 In loving memory of our grandson Ryan Halverson from Grandma Diana + Grandpa Bob, $200

 In memory of Dad, Mom, Nanny, $25

 In memory of Uncle George, $25