 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Fund donations for Dec. 24, 2020
0 comments
top story

Santa Fund donations for Dec. 24, 2020

  • 0
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 Anonymous, $1,000

 Scott Morton, $300

 Dickinson, Mille, Sophie, + J.T., $100

 In honor of Dr. Lisa Scheuing and Dr. Greg Townsend and all front-line workers at UVA Medical Center; with love, The Smiths, $200

 In loving memory of our grandson Ryan Halverson from Grandma Diana + Grandpa Bob, $200

 In memory of Dad, Mom, Nanny, $25

 In memory of Uncle George, $25

 In memory of Katherine Scruggs, $25

 In loving memory of Patricia Jensen from Pat Cook, $50

 In memory of: Wally and John, $100

 In memory of Betty Lou Scruggs, Rick Scruggs, Raymond + Gladys Lang, and Lucian + Virginia Scruggs from Randy and Judy Scruggs, $200

 In loving memory of Sandra J. Clark, $500

 For Robin, $25

 In memory of my husband W.R. "Bill" Davis and my son Randy Davis. From Betty Davis, $100

 In loving memory of Luther Fry from Terry Fry, $100

 In honor of our dear granddaughters- Holly, Meg, Hannah and Rachel, $100

 In honor of Colonnades Staff, $50

 In memory of John Stokes, $75

 In loving memory: Becky Sprouse, Barbara Ripley, $25

 In memory of Diane M. Morris, John M. Morris, Charles Seth Morris, and Julie Lynn Morris, $100

 Anonymous in honor of staff + volunteers of the Emily Couric Cancer Center because cancer doesn't take a holiday, $200

 Helen the blue poodle, $100

 Anonymous, $200

TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,875

RUNNING TOTAL: $48,105.44

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $126,894.56

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert