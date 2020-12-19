 Skip to main content
Santa Fund donations for Dec. 20, 2020
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 Robert Thompson, $300

 Jean Goeppinger, $50

 Marjorie and Michael Rein, $100

 In memory of C.R. & Vallie Moore, $102.56

 Memory of Mundy, $102.56

 In loving memory of my parents George and Rachael Holmes, $51.28

 In memory of Pearl Marshall, $51.28

 In memory of better times, $100

 In memory of Bea, $100

 In honor of our grandchildren: Porter, Paige, Peter, and Jack, $200

 Karen Farber and Steve Miller, $100

 In loving memory of Audrey Atwood and Jackie Hall, $50

 In loving memory of my mom, Mary, and her sisters Annie and Alice who grew up in the lean 1920s, $200

 In memory of Sam Wells. From Bobbie, Sam, + Logan, $100

 In memory of William. He loved Christmas, $100

 In honor of Whitley, Hasler, Hunter, and Denver, $200

 Merry Christmas Katie, Josh, + Joe, $50

 Mildred S. Dean, $50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,007.68

RUNNING TOTAL: $38,327.35

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $136,672.65

