Santa Fund donations for Dec. 20, 2020

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
Robert Thompson, $300
Jean Goeppinger, $50
Marjorie and Michael Rein, $100
In memory of C.R. & Vallie Moore, $102.56
Memory of Mundy, $102.56
In loving memory of my parents George and Rachael Holmes, $51.28
In memory of Pearl Marshall, $51.28
In memory of better times, $100
In memory of Bea, $100
In honor of our grandchildren: Porter, Paige, Peter, and Jack, $200
Karen Farber and Steve Miller, $100
In loving memory of Audrey Atwood and Jackie Hall, $50
In loving memory of my mom, Mary, and her sisters Annie and Alice who grew up in the lean 1920s, $200
In memory of Sam Wells. From Bobbie, Sam, + Logan, $100
In memory of William. He loved Christmas, $100
In honor of Whitley, Hasler, Hunter, and Denver, $200
Merry Christmas Katie, Josh, + Joe, $50
Mildred S. Dean, $50
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,007.68
RUNNING TOTAL: $38,327.35
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $136,672.65
