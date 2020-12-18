Santa Fund donations for Dec. 18, 2020

TODAY’S DONATIONS
In loving memory of Marilyn Treadway, $50
With love and in honor of my grandson Niko, $25
John Foster, $50
Celebrating eight wonderful grandchildren: Tyler, Emma, Peyton, Terrence Christopher, William, Matthew, Amanda, and Natalie, $1,600
In memory of Marian, Mac, Virginia, and Clyde, $100
Gayle Foster, $50
In memory of Dan, Jan, and Janice and in honor of Howell, $150
In memory of Nana. Lesslie Crowell, $100
In honor of our grandsons Erik, Kalle, Anders, and Jack and our friends Tricia, Wayne, and Karen, $200
Robert and Joan Smith, $250
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,575
RUNNING TOTAL: $34,402.39
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $140,597.61
