Santa Fund donations for Dec. 18, 2020
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In loving memory of Marilyn Treadway, $50

With love and in honor of my grandson Niko, $25

John Foster, $50

Celebrating eight wonderful grandchildren: Tyler, Emma, Peyton, Terrence Christopher, William, Matthew, Amanda, and Natalie, $1,600

In memory of Marian, Mac, Virginia, and Clyde, $100

Gayle Foster, $50

In memory of Dan, Jan, and Janice and in honor of Howell, $150

In memory of Nana. Lesslie Crowell, $100

In honor of our grandsons Erik, Kalle, Anders, and Jack and our friends Tricia, Wayne, and Karen, $200

Robert and Joan Smith, $250

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,575

RUNNING TOTAL: $34,402.39

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $140,597.61

