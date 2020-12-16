Santa Fund donations for Dec. 17, 2020

Contributions to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids are used to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
The Santa Fund, which was established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
Anonymous, $51.28
Anonymous, $102.56
Gift of J. K. Lavin family, $256.41
Bonnie and David Cluxton, $103
In memory of Dot and Pat, $102.56
Grand Home Furnishings' Grand Benevolent Fund, $100
Cove Garden Ruritan Club, $500
Charlottesville Doe Club in memory of our deceased Doe Sisters, $200
Robert and Susan Hodous, $100
Louise and Ken, $200
In loving memory of Ray C. Hunt and our infant daughter, Laura Annette Hunt, $200
Stephen and Kathryn Thornton, $250
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,165.81
RUNNING TOTAL: $31,827.39
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $143,172.61
