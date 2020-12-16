 Skip to main content
Santa Fund donations for Dec. 17, 2020
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

Contributions to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids are used to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

The Santa Fund, which was established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 Anonymous, $51.28

 Anonymous, $102.56

 Gift of J. K. Lavin family, $256.41

 Bonnie and David Cluxton, $103

 In memory of Dot and Pat, $102.56

 Grand Home Furnishings' Grand Benevolent Fund, $100

 Cove Garden Ruritan Club, $500

 Charlottesville Doe Club in memory of our deceased Doe Sisters, $200

 Robert and Susan Hodous, $100

 Louise and Ken, $200

 In loving memory of Ray C. Hunt and our infant daughter, Laura Annette Hunt, $200

 Stephen and Kathryn Thornton, $250

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,165.81

RUNNING TOTAL: $31,827.39

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $143,172.61

