Santa Fund donations for Dec. 16

TODAY’S DONATIONS
In memory of The Rev. John E. Mason, Sr., and Anna Hudson Mason, $205.12
Suzanne Stephens, $51.28
Arthur and Beverly Kirsch, $102.56
In honor of our grandkids: Aino, Leo, Ellen, and Bodhi. With love Libba and Andy, $205.12
In honor of Robert Cook and in loving memory of Jackie Cook, Nick & Tulla Sakell, and John Hancock. From the Sakell Family, $205.12
In loving memory of my husband, John Allan James, $205.12
Jackie Lichtman, $205.12
In loving memory of Grandpa Ernie. Love, Reid, Sean, and Molly, $51.28
Anonymous, In Memory of Carlton S. Jones, $100
Vaden & Ginny Shields, $102.56
Anonymous, $102.56
Tracy Carlson & Alex Kozlov, $102.56
Jennifer Kirby, $205.12
Hugh and Tish Colvin, $205.12
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,048.64
RUNNING TOTAL: $29,661.58
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $145,338.42
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!