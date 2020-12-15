 Skip to main content
Santa Fund donations for Dec. 16
TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In memory of The Rev. John E. Mason, Sr., and Anna Hudson Mason, $205.12

 Suzanne Stephens, $51.28

 Arthur and Beverly Kirsch, $102.56

 In honor of our grandkids: Aino, Leo, Ellen, and Bodhi. With love Libba and Andy, $205.12

 In honor of Robert Cook and in loving memory of Jackie Cook, Nick & Tulla Sakell, and John Hancock. From the Sakell Family, $205.12

 In loving memory of my husband, John Allan James, $205.12

 Jackie Lichtman, $205.12

 In loving memory of Grandpa Ernie. Love, Reid, Sean, and Molly, $51.28

 Anonymous, In Memory of Carlton S. Jones, $100

 Vaden & Ginny Shields, $102.56

 Anonymous, $102.56

 Tracy Carlson & Alex Kozlov, $102.56

 Jennifer Kirby, $205.12

 Hugh and Tish Colvin, $205.12

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,048.64

RUNNING TOTAL: $29,661.58

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $145,338.42

