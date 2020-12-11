 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Fund donations for Dec. 12
0 comments

Santa Fund donations for Dec. 12

  • 0
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 Anonymous, $50

 Vincent and Sandra Derr, $100

 In memory of Patsy, Lou, and Lois, $1,000

 In memory of Bobby, $50

 In loving memory of Mildred Garrison and Becky Sprouse, $100

 In loving memory of our parents, $50

 In honor of Steve and Deb Brown, $500

 Elizabeth Merrill, $100

 Timothy and Corinne, $200

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,150

RUNNING TOTAL: $21,821.94

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $153,178.06

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Albemarle teacher says goodbye after 40 years
Education

Albemarle teacher says goodbye after 40 years

After 40 years in the classroom, Garland decided to retire as the division moved to start in-person classes for preschoolers through third-graders. Throughout her career, Garland mentored many new teachers, took on many of the division’s different initiatives, and her classroom became a place for other teachers and administrators to learn from her.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert