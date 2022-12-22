Santa Fund 12/24

Established in 1894, The Santa Fund helps provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.
The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
Anonymous, $1000
In memory of: J.T. Graves, Helen Graves, Jay Graves, Lissie Walker, $100
In honor of our six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and in memory of our grandson in heaven. Also in honor of our grandson-in-law and granddaughter-in-law: Amber, Caleb, Philip, Maggie, Paul, Arrow, Emerson, Walker, Spencer and Taylor. Bob & Sherry Archer, $100
In memory of Anna and Marie, $300
In loving memory of George F. Smith From Erlyne, $100
Dr. and Mrs. James W. Craig, $200
Lee and Linda Coogle, $200
Mary Alice Green, $100
In honor of the UVA Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory Staff, $250
In honor of my most adored sons!, $73
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,423.00
RUNNING TOTAL: $89,597.96
GOAL: $250,000
TO REACH GOAL $160,402.04