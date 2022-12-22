 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Daily Progress is partnering with Paul Obaugh Ford who is sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Santa Fund 12/23

  • 0

Established in 1894, The Santa Fund helps provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In honor of Marian Byers Armstrong, $52.50

People are also reading…

In memory of Mary C. Carter, $105

In memory of Evelyn A. Mason, $105

In memory of Ann Bagley, Libba & Andy, $262.50

In memory of family members and pets loved and lost, $262.50

Anonymous, $105

In memory of our loved ones—From Ray + Vernice, $100

Charlottesville Fire Company, $50

Elizabeth and Charles Cocke, $500

In memory of James Steppe, Jr., $250

Remembering Daddy, Ma, and Wilson, $125

In memory of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, $50

Anonymous, $15,000

Cove Garden Ruritan Club, $500

TODAY’S TOTAL: $17,467.50

RUNNING TOTAL: $87,174.96

GOAL: $250,000

TO REACH GOAL $162,825.04

Santa Fund
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albemarle parents settle with state over mask mandate lawsuit

Albemarle parents settle with state over mask mandate lawsuit

“This settlement is a major step toward righting a wrong,” Seaman said. “The Youngkin administration tried to block the schoolhouse door to students with cancer, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and other serious health issues who needed peer masking in order to safely attend school in person.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert