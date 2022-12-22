Santa Fund 12/23

Established in 1894, The Santa Fund helps provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In honor of Marian Byers Armstrong, $52.50

In memory of Mary C. Carter, $105

In memory of Evelyn A. Mason, $105

In memory of Ann Bagley, Libba & Andy, $262.50

In memory of family members and pets loved and lost, $262.50

Anonymous, $105

In memory of our loved ones—From Ray + Vernice, $100

Charlottesville Fire Company, $50

Elizabeth and Charles Cocke, $500

In memory of James Steppe, Jr., $250

Remembering Daddy, Ma, and Wilson, $125

In memory of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, $50

Anonymous, $15,000

Cove Garden Ruritan Club, $500

TODAY’S TOTAL: $17,467.50

RUNNING TOTAL: $87,174.96

GOAL: $250,000

TO REACH GOAL $162,825.04