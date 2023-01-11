 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Santa Fund 1/12

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids is still accepting donations through Jan. 20. Hundreds of school children in the area are helped each year by the fund in confidential and caring ways. 

Established in 1894, The Santa Fund helps provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In memory of Miriam Olin, $50

In memory of Bosley Crowther, $100

In loving memory of Lucy Liebenow and with sincere gratitude to the nurses, CNAs and staff at Our Lady of Peace Christopher Center for their compassionate care for our mom, $525

TODAY’S TOTAL: $675.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $204,683.65

GOAL: $250,000

TO REACH GOAL: $45,316.35

The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

