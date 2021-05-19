Primary Color: Black Secondary Color: White Weight: 24.4kg Age: 7yrs 4mths 0wks Animal has been Spayed View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Primary Color: Black Secondary Color: White Weight: 24.4kg Age: 7yrs 4mths 0wks Animal has been Spayed View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Pennsylvania-based Wawa opened two local stores this past week, and German supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl are scheduled to open locations in Albemarle County by the end of the summer.
“It's going to take a while to get caught back up before things get to normal.”
Richard Murray "Trey" Coe faces charges of rape, sexual battery and strangulation.
The train eventually resumed its service, and police said an investigation is ongoing.
“It’s a mixed bag. I love this place very much but it was an incredible opportunity when they first approached me about it in January.”
Defamation is among ex-employee's claims
Six homeowners testified in August 2019 that when they asked how they could serve on the Dogwood Valley Citizen's Association, both Brown and Lowe “attempted to sell DVCA board memberships for $5,000 and the DVCA for $300,000,” according to court records.
Despite the dreary weather, the air contained a palpable degree of celebration and joy.
Last month, a judge in the 16th Judicial Circuit upheld a 2019 decision ruling that two Greene County men are personally liable regarding actions taken by a homeowner’s association in Greene.
Judge Dale Durrer ruled April 23 that evidence from this case shows that probable cause exists that allegedly shows Mayor Gary Lowe and Matthew Brown "violated several Virginia penal statutes, including, without limitation, obtaining money by false pretenses, solicitation/attempt to commit embezzlement and solicitation to enter into a conspiracy to commit embezzlement and money laundering."
Witnesses said five men began fighting in the roadway and one man pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and fired at least six times at one of the others.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.