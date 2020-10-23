Route 20 rezoning: Commission recommends approval of Locust Grove self-storage site

The Orange County Planning Commission has recommended approval of a rezoning and special use permit for a self-storage facility on Route 20 in Locust Grove.

The proposed project is on a 10.8-acre site three-tenths of a mile east of the intersection of Flat Run Road (Route 601) and Route 20. The property, owned by Kenny Dotson and Wells Waugh, adjoins Lake of the Woods.

The application, submitted by Steve McLean of Storeland LLC, calls for the construction of a 620-unit self-storage facility that would be built in phases. After the first 250 units are constructed, additional buildings would be added based on customer demand. The application calls for fencing the entire property, with access only by electronic keypad. The Route 20 frontage would be heavily landscaped to screen buildings from the roadway.

The property currently is zoned C-1 (limited commercial) following a 2014 rezoning. The parcel had been zoned agricultural. Later that spring, a special use permit was approved for the project, but it expired since the owner did not pursue the project at that time.

Since then, the county’s zoning ordinance has changed and self-storage units are no longer permitted in C-1. They can be constructed in C-2 with a special use permit.