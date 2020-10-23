Route 20 rezoning: Commission recommends approval of Locust Grove self-storage site

The Orange County Planning Commission has recommended approval of a rezoning and special use permit for a self-storage facility on Route 20 in Locust Grove.
The proposed project is on a 10.8-acre site three-tenths of a mile east of the intersection of Flat Run Road (Route 601) and Route 20. The property, owned by Kenny Dotson and Wells Waugh, adjoins Lake of the Woods.
The application, submitted by Steve McLean of Storeland LLC, calls for the construction of a 620-unit self-storage facility that would be built in phases. After the first 250 units are constructed, additional buildings would be added based on customer demand. The application calls for fencing the entire property, with access only by electronic keypad. The Route 20 frontage would be heavily landscaped to screen buildings from the roadway.
The property currently is zoned C-1 (limited commercial) following a 2014 rezoning. The parcel had been zoned agricultural. Later that spring, a special use permit was approved for the project, but it expired since the owner did not pursue the project at that time.
Since then, the county’s zoning ordinance has changed and self-storage units are no longer permitted in C-1. They can be constructed in C-2 with a special use permit.
The commission opened a virtual public hearing at its Oct. 1 meeting and closed the hearing at its virtual meeting last Thursday. More than half a dozen comments were received, all from Lake of the Woods, including one from Jennifer Zukowski, president of the LOWA Board of Directors.
Her written comments detailed key points, many of which were referenced in other submitted public comments. They include sufficient screening between the adjacent LOW homes and the development, preventing commercial lighting spillover into LOW, prohibiting outside storage at the back of the property between the commercial buildings and LOW homes and preventing stormwater flooding into LOW. Residents of nearby properties also expressed concerns about noise, hours of operation and a stand of trees at the rear of the subject parcel.
In response, the applicants reconfigured the proposed site plan to provide boat, RV and automobile storage between buildings, established operating hours as 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., will exceed the county’s landscaping requirements and will post signs throughout the property reminding clients to keep noise at a minimum. Additionally, a minimum 50-foot buffer is required between the project and adjacent property lines.
Along the back of the property, where it joins LOW, the commission asked the applicants to either clear the lot and plant two rows of staggered Leland cypress trees in front of a planned fence or to retain the existing tree buffer and plant one row of the Leland cypress trees.
The commission unanimously agreed to recommend approval of the rezoning and special use permits to the board of supervisors. The board will schedule a public hearing on those applications at a later date.
