Post high school, Rich joined the Air Force and served for four years. Using GI bill, he obtained a bachelor's in science from SUNY Oswego and Master's from Purdue University in Biology, finding time to marry Ruth in between in 1959. After graduating from Purdue, they moved to Henrietta, New York to raise their family and begin careers in teaching. Rich taught Biology at Penfield High School for more than 30 years, even teaching 3rd generation students. His love for teaching and working with youth continued in volunteering with youth ministries at Church. Rich and Ruth moved to Charlottesville in 2005 and were members of Aldersgate UMC. Rich enjoyed an active life – working out at the local gym into his late 70s, cheering his grandkids on from the sidelines, and holding hands with his beloved Ruth on quiet walks around their neighborhood. He also treasured his quiet time as a voracious reader or sitting to enjoy an old Western on TV. He was quick to smile and clown around, bringing a laugh and joy to the room. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.