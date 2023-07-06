Three years after the death of George Floyd, a committee tasked to survey police accountability in Virginia says there’s work to be done because of resistance from police departments, sheriff’s offices, training academies and legislators.

“Implementation has faced challenges in the law enforcement community, and the legislature has already entertained several bills aimed at repealing some of them,” said the report’s authors, the Virginia Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

The group hosted eight public meetings to hear from Virginians between 2021 and 2022. It was chaired by Raul Danny Vargas, a Herndon-based businessman and founder of the American Latino Veterans Association.

Previously, in 2020, a slate of reforms had been passed under the administration of Gov. Ralph Northam. The special session, convened in the wake of Floyd’s killing, tasked law enforcement to revisit how it trains officers and restrict how departments execute search warrants or authorize lethal force.

But some of the reforms did not take hold.

For instance, in 2022, then-chief of the Charlottesville Police Department, RaShall Brackney, submitted the names of seven officers to be decertified. The officers had been fired — in one instance after being formally charged with assault.

Brackney submitted the seven names to the state agency that licenses police officers, anticipating that their credentials would be pulled. The process is known as “decertification” and is run by the Department of Criminal Justice Services. Decertified officers are prohibited from serving as law enforcement officers anywhere in the commonwealth.

But DCJS is currently allowed a loophole under state code. The office can “waive the requirement for decertification” if it chooses. Brackney said none of the seven officers was decertified.

In an email, Brackney said DCJS used loopholes to give these officers a pass, including, for example, if an officer’s offense predated police standards implemented in 2021.

“There’s often a tail wagging the dog mentality that I found in Virginia that doesn’t occur in other states,” Brackney told the committee, referring to the ability of police departments to shape their own oversight by DCJS.

The report also flagged weak oversight of police departments by DCJS, which does not use data to monitor the behavior of officers or police departments, including pretextual traffic stops. A pretextual traffic stop refers to a stop used by a police officer to fish for criminal offenses.

And it underscored Virginia’s opaque transparency laws, which critics say shield nearly everything police-related from public view.

Valerie Slater, executive director of the RISE for Youth Coalition, told the committee that “even gathering basic information” is difficult under Virginia’s current laws. Those laws protect police personnel records. Police misconduct in Virginia is entirely handled by internal affairs units, or, on some occasions, in the courts when a complainant brings a federal lawsuit.

The Richmond Police Department settles a number of these each year, typically with nondisclosure agreements that gag complainants.

The report also found that some data-driven policing practices increase the likelihood of “problem interactions” between police and community members.

Richmond police have doubled down on similar approaches, installing cameras across the city and culling lists of “potential shooters” from social media in an effort to fight gun violence. One program, Operation Red Ball, targets crime hotspots in low-income neighborhoods for preventing police work.

Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said Red Ball has vigorous oversight and that he would “shut it down” if he heard of any negative event that the unit took part in.

From the police point of view, the committee shared testimony from law enforcement officers who warned that stricter oversight would drive more cops out of the profession.

Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, told the panel that 12,000 law enforcement officers “had recently left the profession due to these legislative and accountability reform efforts.”

Sean McGowan, executive director of the Police Benevolent Association, said the union’s attitude has been “pugilistic,” “because of the way we’ve been treated,” the report said.

Ultimately, the report is a research exercise meant to inform the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights — a federal group with a fact-finding mission that can only offer public recommendations to elected officials in Virginia.

Those recommendations include:

that Virginia law enforcement agencies strengthen their background checking systems;

that the DCJS standardize training requirements for sheriff’s deputies and police officers;

that DCJS standardize data reporting regarding law enforcement activity; and

that JLARC review the “pros and cons” of qualified immunity in cases citizens constitutional rights are violated, and ensure policing is never used as a “revenue-raising function.” JLARC is the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, an independent body that reviews programs on behalf of the Virginia General Assembly.

A full list of the recommendations is available in the commission’s 52-page report.