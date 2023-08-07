Like many neighborhood associations in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Germanna Heights Phase I community in Orange County found itself with a dissolved HOA. What was once a 7-member board in charge of community improvements and events, turned into a personal slush fund for Machell Marie Sims, who became the sole caretaker of the association’s finances in 2020. And on July 31, she was sentenced to three felony charges of embezzlement.

Sims was sentenced to 15 years of jail time per charge. However, all but three years of her sentence has been suspended. After her release, she will have supervised probation.

Sims pleaded guilty to the embezzlement charges on April 24. She has paid back $67,000 and has been ordered by the Orange County Commonwealth’s Attorney to pay back another $16,000. The HOA was left with only $280 after Sims used the $80,000 that was in the association’s account to shop at Macy’s, purchase a Lexus, and other personal items. Residents discovered Sims had been using QuickBooks and their personal routing numbers to transfer money into her personal bank account.

This isn’t the first time Sims has been in trouble for misusing funds. According to a criminal warrant, in June 2021 she pleaded guilty to embezzling $6000 during her time as a special education contractor for Prince William County, and for forging parents’ signatures. She served two months for those charges.

Sims initially earned the trust of her neighbors when she said she was the principal in a Prince William County school. But after an investigation by ABC Channel 8 (WRIC) there is no record of her ever being a principal there. Residents told Channel 8 that they grew suspicious when nonpayment notices started going to people who had paid their HOA fees.