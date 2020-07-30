After the Voting Block Party in Orange on Saturday, Rep. Abigail Spanberger spoke to the Review about her admiration for John Lewis, the Georgia congressman and longtime civil rights leader who represented Georgia’s fifth congressional district from 1987 until his death on July 17.
"I only had the opportunity to know [Congressman John Lewis] for a very short period of time. I first met him when I was elected, though I had seen him speak and shaken his hand before. What was really incredible about him is, he took the time to really get to know the new members [of Congress]. I think he recognized, though he probably would never admit it, how special we saw him, so he made a real effort to just be ‘John.’ We would always say, ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s Congressman Lewis!’
When John Lewis spoke, everyone was quiet. I remember the first time I saw him speak, I must’ve made a face of just awe or excitement. And so after he was done speaking, I got a text message from another colleague saying, ‘Even on the hardest days, remember you get the honor of working with Congressman John Lewis.’
"You know, he was so kind. Even when you think of all that he had endured, all that he had been targeted, literally beaten and bled in the street, he always believed in the idea that our best days continue to be in front of us and we just need to keep working. We would be in meetings and people would be frustrated and arguing about policy or what to do next, and he would just instantly lower the temperature in the room and say, ‘Beloved family, beloved community, let’s get it together’—but far more eloquently [than that].
"I think if all of us in elected office or anyone who has any sort of role of community leadership could be one one-hundredth of the temperature quieter that John Lewis was, the world would be a better place.
"He always, as I perceived it, was forward-looking. He was always doing it for the children. There was an element where it wasn’t about him; it was about who came next.
"I think the strength of our country is the fact that we’re all very, very different. Nobody needs to become all of the same mentality or ideology or political party. The world would be very boring if we all agreed all the time. But it’s recognizing that our strength comes from reasoned, earnest disagreement. I think that’s a lesson [Rep. Lewis] tried to teach. Even when we would get feisty or upset about something our colleagues across the aisle were prioritizing or working on, he would say, ‘Let’s find baby steps toward what we agree on.’"
