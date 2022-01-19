Regional affordable housing crisis defies easy fixes

On Wednesday, the cheapest single family house for sale in Charlottesville cost $284,500, according to Zillow. It had four bedrooms and two bathrooms, but just 1,217 square feet. In Albemarle County you could get a two-bedroom, one-bath place described as "worthy of renovating" for $109,900. The next cheapest single family residence was $324,900. The American Dream of building wealth through home ownership is turning into a nightmare for the middle class. Around here, an influx of rich retirees and working professionals lured by natural beauty and university culture has priced would-be home owners out of the market and taxes on inflated home values threatens to drive current residents on fixed incomes from their homes.

Mel Jones, associate director of the Virginia Center for Housing Research, says the region is headed toward economic segregation. If you're a first-time homeowner and you aren't an engineer or a tech exec, Jones explained, "you're not looking to buy in Charlottesville or Albemarle."

The battle over affordable housing pits the rich against the middle class. Turning the entire area into a gigantic exclusive neighborhood gated by the size of your paycheck may not look so bad to the wealthy. If you have to commute 40 miles each way in order to live in a house, you aren't celebrating. The accepted rule for mortgage payments advises that you spend at most no more than 30% of your gross income on housing. At the very bottom end of the Charlottesville-Albemarle market, you will need a household income of $60,400 to cover principle, interest, taxes and insurance on a $300,000 house with a 20% down payment, according to Nerd Wallet.

Answers to the dilemma do not come easily. Do we want to be Boulder or San Francisco, where only the rich can buy single family homes? Those places enjoy good reputations that attract national recognition, not to mention business development and tourism.

Jones says the worries of those who think affordable housing will drag down surrounding property values in Charlottesville and Albemarle are "unfounded." Research shows pride in ownership and maintenance determine value as much as of the purchase price. "We have a NIMBY (not in my backyard) issue based mostly on ignorance," Jones said.

The local battle to keep alive the American Dream plays out strangely in a recently filed lawsuit. Several single family homeowners in Charlottesville sued the city over the its new Future Land Use Map. Their complaint was that it is too specific about where multi-family housing will go. But rather than claiming that denser housing will hurt their property values, the people bringing the lawsuit said the land around their homes will become so valuable that developers will buy it at exorbitant prices, insuring that their tax bills will rise and quiet streets will become crowded.

Alternatives to inevitable exclusivity are few. They come in the form of things such as impact fees where developers build commitments to affordable housing into rezoning requests. A new rezoning request to build a 157 housing development in Crozet included a promise to make sure