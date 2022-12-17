Tags
Through the first month of the campaign, UConn transfer Mir McLean is thriving in her first full season with the Hoos and under Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s watch.
One of Charlottesville’s more notorious social media stars and frequent arrestees intends to fight an attempt to evict him from his Downtown M…
Judge Areshini Pather ordered 38-year-old Shawna Marie Natalie Murphy to Western State Hospital in Staunton after a brief hearing.
“This settlement is a major step toward righting a wrong,” Seaman said. “The Youngkin administration tried to block the schoolhouse door to students with cancer, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and other serious health issues who needed peer masking in order to safely attend school in person.”
The picture that recently graced the Patrick County Republican website was either an incompetent attempt to disguise Ku Klux Klan symbols with…
Virginia football offensive line coach Garett Tujague has accepted the same position at North Carolina State, multiple sources confirmed Sunday night.
A long-delayed Albemarle County cold-case murder trial slated to begin Monday has been delayed yet again.
"Coach Bennett was honest with me. He said, ‘You’ll have a chance to play, but you’re going to have to work for it.’”
Beginning Dec. 5, the NCAA’s new transfer portal window opened through Jan. 18, and until then undergraduate players can freely enter the port…
"He’s definitely going to lead UVa to some good things.”
