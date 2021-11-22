Rally trial deliberations to continue into third day

Jury deliberations will continue into a third day as a panel of 11 jurors keep looking over evidence in the Sines v. Kessler lawsuit.

The jury began deliberating on Nov. 19 after hearing weeks of testimony from the nine plaintiffs and more than a dozen individual and corporate defendants.

While the jury deliberates the court is mostly in recess, only resuming when sent a written question by the jurors. Monday’s questions revolved around whether the jurors could be granted access to testimony transcript -- specifically from defendant Matthew Parrott of the League of the South -- and the legal applicability of negligence.

U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon conferred with counsel for the parties before answering each question. The lengthy jury instructions have already been a major source of debate between the parties both before and during the trial.

Moon indicated Monday that he is willing to provide portions of the testimony transcripts to the jury but that the portions must be specifically requested.