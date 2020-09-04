Q&A with curator Helen Thompson

Helen Thompson is the curator for “Social Relativity,” a new online exhibit hosted by The Arts Center In Orange. A senior art history major at Virginia Tech, she is doing all of her coursework online from her home in Orange this semester. Her mother, the late Laura Thompson, was the center’s executive director for many years. Via email, Helen Thompson shared her thoughts with the Review about her debut as a curator and the role of art during a pandemic.

How did you get involved as the curator of the Arts Center’s online exhibit, “Social Relativity”?

Before my mom passed away, I ran the idea by her of having an exhibit at the Art Center by VCUarts students. She passed that idea on and when Anna Pillow took over [as executive director], she was supportive of me doing the exhibit.

Did you come up with the title and theme “Social Relativity”?

Yes, I was trying to come up with a broad term that could appeal to multiple artists’ existing portfolios of work, since we were asking them to submit work they already had created instead of work specifically for the exhibit.

How did you select the two artists for the exhibit? Did you already know them?

Caroline Egan responded to the ‘call for artists’ that I sent out to various VCUarts professors. I found Brandi Walker by looking through Instagram. I looked through a bunch of VCUarts students’ Instagram pages to see if any of their works could be added to the show, and Brandi was one of the artists who was open to exhibiting her work.