Q&A with curator Helen Thompson

Helen Thompson is the curator for “Social Relativity,” a new online exhibit hosted by The Arts Center In Orange. A senior art history major at Virginia Tech, she is doing all of her coursework online from her home in Orange this semester. Her mother, the late Laura Thompson, was the center’s executive director for many years. Via email, Helen Thompson shared her thoughts with the Review about her debut as a curator and the role of art during a pandemic.
How did you get involved as the curator of the Arts Center’s online exhibit, “Social Relativity”?
Before my mom passed away, I ran the idea by her of having an exhibit at the Art Center by VCUarts students. She passed that idea on and when Anna Pillow took over [as executive director], she was supportive of me doing the exhibit.
Did you come up with the title and theme “Social Relativity”?
Yes, I was trying to come up with a broad term that could appeal to multiple artists’ existing portfolios of work, since we were asking them to submit work they already had created instead of work specifically for the exhibit.
How did you select the two artists for the exhibit? Did you already know them?
Caroline Egan responded to the ‘call for artists’ that I sent out to various VCUarts professors. I found Brandi Walker by looking through Instagram. I looked through a bunch of VCUarts students’ Instagram pages to see if any of their works could be added to the show, and Brandi was one of the artists who was open to exhibiting her work.
What makes their work appealing and interesting to you?
Both artists delve into deeply personal experience in order to create their works. Caroline takes on a more abstract approach to her composition, but the materials she uses are a very direct connection to her grandmother, who her works in this exhibit focus on. Brandi’s works place us within her own experience, allowing us to gaze at the surroundings she grew up with. She takes what seems like normal house interiors and fixtures, then manipulates them to show us how the experiences feel to her.
What kind of thinking goes into curating an online exhibit that you wouldn’t do when curating an in-person exhibit?
In some ways, it is easier to curate an online exhibit, because the artists are not required to transport their works. I would say it requires a bit more networking, so to speak, piquing people’s interest so that they take the time to go to the website and view the works. The same amount of time focusing on spreading the message on social media should go into both in-person exhibits and online, but with in-person, you have the initial opening that hosts a large group of people and then the added walk-ins.
What’s it like curating an exhibit for the Arts Center, a place you know extremely well and where your mother was the guiding force for so many years?
Anna allowed me to have a lot of free reign, so it was nice having that kind of trust. Obviously, the Arts Center was my home for many years, so I felt fairly comfortable, even though I was doing something I had never done before.
What might we find in art and art exhibits that would help us during the pandemic?
Art is something we can find solace in through personally creating it or experiencing it. When I think of art in relation to the pandemic, I think of a class I took last [semester], and when COVID-19 really hit a spike, we looked at past epidemic and pandemic posters and what they revealed about past cultures and their reaction to the disease.
This past summer I came upon a poster by a Richmond-based artist that showed a painting of various health care workers and the importance of appreciating all the people caring for the sick. Art is an important form of communication and, right now especially, in a time when information is spread rapidly, it is important that we have sources of information that also take on a visual component.
One thing we learn through [the study of] art history is the importance of taking time to really digest the images we come upon. Now more than ever, we are exposed to a lot of images through social media and the internet in general.
I think if people took more time to look at works of art, works for which the artist gives considerable time to creating a composition that has a unique message, then we would learn to really question the images we see so often. Art lets us experience the world through a uniquely composed creation, on a group and individual level. It’s amazing how much we can learn from visual creations; we just have to really look.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!