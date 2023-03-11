People of all ages made their way to the Rotunda at the University of Virginia on Friday for an evening under the stars - or starlight projector, rather.

The Rotunda Planetarium organization held its monthly public night, an invitation for the community to convene in the Dome Room on Central Grounds to gaze at the stellar constellations mapped out on the ceiling of the 119-year-old room.

According to the Rotunda Planetarium organization, Thomas Jefferson dreamt of transforming the Rotunda's dome into a painted view of Charlottesville's night sky. Jefferson originally imagined the ceiling would be painted midnight blue to match the sky with rotating discs that would adjust to reflect the sky's constellations in real-time.

In 2019, a group of English doctoral students received a grant from the Jefferson Trust to reimagine Jefferson's vision for the Dome room. Samuel V. Lemley, Neal D. Curtis, and Madeline Zehnder researched Jefferson's writings about his dream design and used the grant money to the purchase projectors that sit at the top of the room and cast starry lights on the ceiling today.