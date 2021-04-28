Priyanka
Hi there I'm Priyanka, I am a Barn Cat who prefers to keep my distance from humans. However, I appreciate... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body of a male believed to be Ty Sauer was discovered by searchers at 2:55 p.m. on Monday about 2.5 miles from the park boundary in Rappahannock County,
“This was the hardest decision with football I ever made.”
Charlottesville police arrested Justin Kyle Sadacca, 38, of Charlottesville, on Tuesday on charges of object sexual penetration by force relat…
Douglas Craig Maldonado is charged with five felony counts of distributing child pornography after the department’s cybercrime unit began an investigation March 23.
Advocates seeking density, zoning changes to increase affordability and inclusion.
The Wednesday mandate formalizes the Supreme Court of Virginia's opinion and removes an injunction preventing Charlottesville from relocating two Confederate statues.
Former Virginia men’s basketball standout Mamadi Diakite signs a multi-year standard NBA contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.
- Updated
Guatemalan woman staying at Methodist Church will have a year to appeal a 2018 court order.
Final safety measures for the fall semester, including mask mandates and gathering limits, are expected to be released by July 15.
Station cites need to meet increasing emergency calls.