Prep football roundup: Fluvanna dispatches Buckingham

After opening the season with a pair of tough road losses, Fluvanna County regained its mojo Friday night with a solid 24-18 victory over Buckingham County in Palmyra.

The Flucos were originally supposed to travel to Brookville for another road contest, but the game was canceled earlier in the week because of COVID-19 issues within the Bees program. Buckingham County agreed to play the game and renew the rivalry between the two schools.

Kobe Edmonds rushed for a season-high 130 yards and two touchdowns to lead Fluvanna County (1-2). He also caught a pass for three yards.

Chase Paschall racked up 90 yards and Izzy Johnson chipped in 45 yards and a touchdown as the Flucos churned out 290 yards on the ground in the victory.

Defensively, Marcus Dickerson had a team-high nine unassisted tackles and two tackles for loss to lead the Flucos. Trace Harris had seven stops, while Pascall finished with six tackles.

Broadway 23, William Monroe 7

Cameron Showalter rushed for 220 yards and a touchdown to lead Broadway to a hard-fought 23-7 victory over visiting William Monroe on Friday night. Quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller competed 9 of 15 passes with one touchdown and the Gobblers defense kept the Greene Dragons' offense in check all night.