Prep football roundup: Fluvanna dispatches Buckingham

After opening the season with a pair of tough road losses, Fluvanna County regained its mojo Friday night with a solid 24-18 victory over Buckingham County in Palmyra.
The Flucos were originally supposed to travel to Brookville for another road contest, but the game was canceled earlier in the week because of COVID-19 issues within the Bees program. Buckingham County agreed to play the game and renew the rivalry between the two schools.
Kobe Edmonds rushed for a season-high 130 yards and two touchdowns to lead Fluvanna County (1-2). He also caught a pass for three yards.
Chase Paschall racked up 90 yards and Izzy Johnson chipped in 45 yards and a touchdown as the Flucos churned out 290 yards on the ground in the victory.
Defensively, Marcus Dickerson had a team-high nine unassisted tackles and two tackles for loss to lead the Flucos. Trace Harris had seven stops, while Pascall finished with six tackles.
Broadway 23, William Monroe 7
Cameron Showalter rushed for 220 yards and a touchdown to lead Broadway to a hard-fought 23-7 victory over visiting William Monroe on Friday night. Quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller competed 9 of 15 passes with one touchdown and the Gobblers defense kept the Greene Dragons' offense in check all night.
Daelan Powell-Jackson had an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, his second in as many games, to pull William Monroe within 14-7 at halftime, but the Dragons would get no closer.
Meridian 35, Madison County 8
Evans Rice threw two first half touchdown passes and Patrick Whitaker added another on the ground as Meridian rolled to a 35-8 victory over Madison County on Friday night.
The Mustangs returned a blocked punt for a touchdown as they built a 28-0 halftime lead in the Bull Run District opener for both schools.
Madison County (0-3) broke up the shutout in the second half when Wade Fox hooked up with Shamon Brown on a 46-yard touchdown strike.
Turner Ashby 41, Monticello 0
Turner Ashby rushed for 368 yards and four touchdowns to secure a 41-0 road victory over Monticello Friday night.
Samuel Schickel rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns to lead a balanced Knights attack. Cole Hoover racked up 99 yards on 13 carries and threw for 51 yards and a touchdown in the win. Micah Shank and Wyatt Haskell also had rushing touchdowns for Turner Ashby.
Logan Clark rushed for 94 yards on 18 carries to lead Monticello (0-3). Ethan Roach completed 7 of 15 passes for 32 yards and a pair of interceptions.
Fredericksburg Christian 47, STAB 7
Fredericksburg Christian School scored 41 unanswered points Friday night to knock off St. Anne’s-Belfield 47-7 at Frank Addonizio Field.
Saints quarterback Nolan Bruton had a five-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter to give his team a 7-6 lead. It was all Fredericksburg Christian from there.
Gabe Carvajal rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles. Noah Martin chipped in 115 yards on the ground and a pair of scores and hauled in a 14-yard touchdown strike for Fredericksburg Christian.
Bruton completed 10 of 16 passes for 146 yards and three interceptions. He also chipped in 45 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
Pharaoh Harris led the Saints with 59 yards rushing. Braden White caught five passes for 107 yards. Defensively, Elijah Wells had seven solo stops and a tackle for loss to lead STAB. Matthew McKinney had four tackles and a tackle for loss.
Benedictine 28, Woodberry 10
Leo Boehling scored a pair of first-half touchdowns as Benedictine rolled to a 28-10 victory at Woodberry Forest on Friday.
The Cadets built a 14-3 halftime lead and never looked back en route to the win. Xavier Mears also had a touchdown run for Benedictine.
A big kickoff return from Donovan Baker set up a 42-yard field goal from Lucas Osada for Woodberry Forest. In the second half, Jaden Ferguson hauled in a 31-yard touchdown strike from Nic Hawkins for the Tigers.
Prince Edward 38, Nelson County 12
Just four days after playing its season opener against Page County, Nelson County’s football team was back in action with a road tilt against Prince Edward.
The Panthers built a 38-12 lead and held off a late surge from the Governors to post a 50-32 shootout victory in Farmville.