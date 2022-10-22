Prep football roundup: Charlottesville picks up its first win of the season

The Charlottesville football team notched its first win of the season Friday night with an impressive 49-8 victory over John Marshall at Theodose Stadium.

Eddison Duolo had a monster game for Charlottesville, rushing for 205 yards on 11 carries while scoring three touchdowns. QB Sethaun Nowell also had a breakthrough game for the Black Knights. The junior quarterback threw for 129 yards and two touchdowns and also gained 55 yards on the ground.

Semaj Dennis and Jaire Fitzgerald both posted rushing touchdowns for Charlottesville, while Scott Jones and Max Timmins each had receiving scores.

Defensively, the Black Knights forced two turnovers and 11 sacks.

Orange County 34, Monticello 7

Bryant Chiles scored two first quarter touchdowns and Orange County never looked back as it rolled to a 34-7 Senior Night victory over Monticello at Porterfield Park.

Chiles scored on touchdown runs of 8 and 22 yards and Christian Simpson added a 48-yard run on the opening possession to give Orange County (6-2) a commanding 20-0 lead at halftime. Chiles added his third touchdown of the game late in the third quarter to push the lead to 27-0.

Monticello (1-7) finally broke through late in the third quarter when quarterback Matt Dixon found Selorm Kartey for a 28-yard touchdown to trim the lead to 27-7 with 52 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Hornets sealed the win early in the fourth when quarterback Jeremiah Wharton scampered 17 yards for a touchdown with 9:06 left to provide the final margin.

Simpson rushed for 128 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown to lead the Hornets. Chiles finished with 59 yards on the ground and three scores, while Dwayne Wells chipped in 43 yards in the win.

Wharton finished 10-of-14 passing for 116 yards. He also rushed for 39 yards and a score. JaePharoah Carpenter caught two passes for 49 yards to lead the Orange passing attack. Brody Foran had a team-high four catches for 27 yards.

Dixon was 10-of-23 passing for 107 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Monticello. Kartey had two catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a team-high 30 yards. D’Rhon Jackson had a team-high four receptions for 43 yards for the Mustangs.

Western Albemarle 42, Fluvanna County 21

Nathan Simon ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead Western Albemarle past Fluvanna County on homecoming in Crozet.

Simon completed 4-of-6 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown and churned out 56 yards on the ground to help the Warriors snap a three-game losing streak.

Bubba Shifflett racked up a game-high 136 yards on the ground and a touchdown for Western Albemarle (4-4). Kyle Keaton amassed 56 yards on the ground and also found the end zone twice for the Warriors

Jaden Steppe had four catches for 128 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Ike Lewis rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown to lead Fluvanna County (0-8). He also had a 79-yard catch and 108 yards in returns for the Flucos. Clayton Cannady had a good night on the ground, finishing with 85 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Richard Price also had touchdown in the loss.

Defensively, Braden Haney and Linwood Perkins each had five tackles and two tackles for loss for the Flucos.

Warren County 42, William Monroe 21

Warren County scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to spoil William Monroe’s homecoming festivities.

The Greene Dragons (1-7) had a strong start to the contest, scoring on their first two possessions to build an early 14-0 lead.

Jackson Wood took the opening kickoff to the house to light a spark in the William Monroe crowd and put the Dragons up 7-0. The defense also chipped in as Aiden Lail picked off a pass on Warren County’s first possession to give the Greene Dragons a short field. William Monroe cashed in on the opportunity when Waylon Coyle punched it in for a 14-0 lead five minutes into the game.

Warren County responded with a pair of scoring drives to trim the lead to 14-13 with 11:01 left in the first half.

Daelan Powell-Jackson answered for William Monroe with a 20-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-13 with 7:23 left in the first half. Two minutes later, the Wildcats scored a touchdown, then added the two-point conversion to tie the game at 21-21 at intermission.

The second half was all Warren County, which outscored William Monroe 21-0 after halftime to secure the victory.

Madison County 34, Mecklenburg 20

Wade Fox threw for three touchdowns and ran for another one as Madison County snapped a two-game losing streak with a 34-20 win at Mecklenburg County.

Fox hooked up twice with Billy Acton and added another one to William Dickey to lead a productive night in the passing game for the Mountaineers. Acton racked up 111 receiving yards on the night, including touchdown grabs of 30 and 11 yards for Madison County (5-3).

Defensively, Morgan Tompkins continued to be a tackling machine for Madison County, posting a game-high 14 stops. Jayden Jenkins was a handful for the Mecklenburg offensive line as he posted 11 tackles and a team-high three sacks for the Mountaineers. Aaron Fincham recovered a fumble and J.J. Lamb added an interception in the win.

Dan River 50, Nelson County 13

Colton Baker rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough as Nelson County (1-7) dropped a 50-13 decision to Dan River.

Baker also completed two passes for 23 yards in the loss for Nelson County. Hunter Garrett had five carries for 40 yards and caught two passes for 23 yards.

Daevon Rose had a strong night on special teams, returning two kicks for 123 yards, including one for a touchdown. Nicky Woods also converted an extra point opportunity.

Collegiate 23, Fork Union 20

Khrystian Williams caught a touchdown pass and ran for another Friday afternoon as Collegiate outlasted Fork Union for a big road win.

The Virginia Tech commit hauled in a 65-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Jack Callaghan to give the Cougars a 14-6 lead in the first half. The senior also posted a 45-yard scoring run in the second half to secure the victory.