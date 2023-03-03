The Miller School boys basketball team punched its ticket to the VISAA Division II state championship game in dominating fashion on Friday.

Eli DeLaurier had 22 points, eight rebounds, three steals and one block to lead the Mavericks to a 62-38 victory over Hargrave Military Academy in the state semifinals at Virginia State University.

Jordan Horne added 16 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Austin Ball chipped in 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals for No. 3-seeded Miller (20-12), which avenged its recent loss to Hargrave in the BRAC Tournament semifinals.

“I was very proud of how we were prepared and how every guy who touched the court contributed to the win,” Miller coach Jack Meriwether said. “We played a lot of lineups that we don’t normally play and every guy was ready to contribute.”

The Mavericks will take on top-seeded Highland in Saturday’s state championship game. The Hawks (29-3) defeated Steward, 47-41, in Friday’s other state semifinal matchup. Miller and Highland met during the regular season, with the Mavericks earning a 61-53 victory.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. at Virginia State University.

“We told Highland earlier this year we thought we would see them again and here we are,” Meriwether said. “They are a great team with a ton of experience and talent, I expect it’s going to be a battle from start to finish.”

STAB 79, CATHOLIC 62: The Saints punched their ticket to the VISAA Division I state championship game for the first time in program history with an impressive win over Catholic late Friday night at Virginia State University. Austin Williford went a perfect 7-for-7 from the field to finish with 23 points for STAB. Carter Lang finished with a double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds), while Chance Mallory tallied 16 points, two rebounds and three assists for STAB, which will take on top-seeded Paul VI in the state championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m. at VSU.

TUSCARORA 55, WESTERN ALBEMARLE 45: The Warriors kept things close for most of the game, but the Huskies pulled away late to pick up a victory in the VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinals at Riverside High School in Leesburg. The game was tied at 36-36 after three quarters, but Tuscarora took command late, outscoring Western 19-9 in the fourth to punch its tickets to next week’s state semifinals. Wes Gobble hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead the Warriors, who conclude their memorable season with a 23-5 record.

HOPEWELL 71, WILLIAM MONROE 44: The Greene Dragons fell into an early hole and never recovered in a loss to the Blue Devils in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals. William Monroe (17-9) was held to four first-quarter points and trailed by 20 points heading to the second. Hopewell (23-3) continued to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring the Dragons 16-8 in the stanza to take a 40-12 lead into halftime. William Monroe had a little more offensive success after the break, scoring 32 second-half points, but the Dragons could not get within striking distance of Hopewell, which advances to next week’s state semifinals.

PAUL VI 77, BLUE RIDGE 53: The Barons’ first season as a VISAA Division I program ended with a loss to the top-seeded Panthers in the state semifinals at Virginia State University. Paul VI took command in the second quarter, outscoring Blue Ridge 33-13 in the stanza to take a 46-21 lead into the break.

Girls basketball

TUSCARORA 70, LOUISA COUNTY 41: The Lions’ season came to an end with a loss to the Huskies in the VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinals at Riverside High School in Leesburg.

“Tonight just wasn’t our night,” Louisa coach Nick Schreck said. “Tuscarora made shots and we couldn’t.”

Grace Middleton scored 29 points and pulled down nine rebounds, while Alysa Carrigan added 21 points for Tuscarora (26-2), which advances to next week’s state semifinals. Sylvie Jackson scored 19 points in her final high school game for Louisa County (23-4). Fellow senior Janie Smith added nine points for the Lions.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what this group of ladies, including our seniors, have accomplished this season and the culture that they have helped establish for our future,” Schreck said. “Making it to the state tournament is a tremendous goal to achieve and we have done that two of the last three years. They will be missed but their legacy will carry on.”