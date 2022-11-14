Post-election, the future is as clear as mud

A few days after Election Day, the dust has settled enough to allow a clear picture of the future to form.

Just kidding. The figurative air is still choked with dust.

Reports of a Red Wave have proven to be — to cop from Mark Twain — a gross exaggeration. Some commentators are arguing that the national midterm election results should be perceived as a stunning victory for President Joe Biden, and the case is compelling.

As a president whose unpopularity has reached historic lows, who oversaw a disastrous troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and is at present governing through days of high inflation, high interest rates, an ongoing border crisis, defiance from dictators abroad and partisan furor at home — as well as campaign promises compromised — Biden, based on past electorate patterns, appeared to have teed up the party he leads for a massacre on Tuesday.

That did not happen.

In our first quick reaction to the election results (Nov. 9, “Election held few surprises for SWVa”) we focused on the most local races. Based on that snapshot — which saw House Jan. 6 Committee member Elaine Luria lose her seat in the redrawn 2nd district encompassing Virginia Beach and Chesapeake — we suggested that Democrats need to diversify the party’s major campaign platform beyond “vote for us and only us to preserve democracy.” It’s hard to win new converts with a message that can be interpreted as “you have no choice but to vote for us because the other side is so much worse.” Some might agree 100% with such a message, while others might find it self-serving and suspect.

However, it’s apparent that Republicans’ own misguided strategies caused them, at least in some cases, to step on their own elephant trunks, dulling voter enthusiasm and robbing themselves of what could have been a nationwide triumph.

Too early for champagne

In a Nov. 9 article in The Atlantic, writer Derek Thompson summed up Republican self-harm with admirable efficiency: “Here are several things that poll terribly: Donald Trump, the foiled insurrection on January 6, explicit plans to reject democratic elections, overturning Roe, and installing abortion bans … when Republicans embrace unpopularity and come up short in a popularity contest, one cannot call it surprising.”

Restriction of abortion rights, especially, shows signs of being an uncomfortably sharp fulcrum for Republicans to balance on. Strip the question of abortion access free of the need to vote for a Democratic candidate, and even deeply conservative states like Kansas and Kentucky vote against restrictions, when the vote is placed in the hands of the citizenry rather than legislators.

Considering the larger picture and the overall mixed results, it seems too early for either side to be popping champagne corks, as the main question that the election was supposed to answer — which party will control Congress in the second half of Biden’s current term — remains unanswered.

In fact, if one stretches one’s recollection back before the contemptible and tragic events of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, one might reflect that these midterm results seem more than a little similar to the immediate outcome of the national elections in 2020: a country split so evenly down the middle in its political allegiances that determination of which party controlled the Senate came down to runoff elections in Georgia.

Omens for Youngkin

An Axios newsletter notes that Democrats logged remarkable but largely unnoticed successes in state legislature contests on Tuesday. “Democrats quietly won and defended majorities in state legislatures across the country, weakening GOP power on issues at the heart of the national political debate,” the Nov. 10 Axios Sneak Peek report read.

The national Democratic Party has for decades been shortsighted in its neglect of state-level politics, which this year inspired some outsider intervention. “Outside Dem groups — fueled by Republican threats to abortion rights and fair election processes — made unprecedented investments in state legislative races this cycle.”

Should this particular trend gain steam, it could have major consequences next year for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the 2023 midterms, when Virginia Republicans hope to expand control of the House of Delegates and flip the Senate, even as Youngkin seems more focused on the possibility of a 2024 presidential run.

Youngkin has spurned building bridges, proceeding as if he has the kind of resounding mandate that Florida just gave Gov. Ron DeSantis, rather than as a GOP newcomer who narrowly won in a state that leans Democratic. DeSantis, it should be mentioned, has practically been anointed as the primary rival to Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Youngkin, not so much. Pundits have noted that of the commonwealth's three Democratic congresswomen made vulnerable by the combination of 2021 redistricting and Biden’s low approval rating — Youngkin campaigned against all three — only one, Luria, lost her job on Tuesday.

A lot can happen in a year, but if the election just past is in any way a harbinger, dividing attention between national ambitions and state governance won’t earn Youngkin an all-GOP General Assembly.